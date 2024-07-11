Swatting Incident at Wendy's In Central Pennsylvania, Police Say

The Susquehanna Township police were called to the alleged threat at the Wendy's restaurant located at 3925 North Front Street at 1 p.m. on July 11, as detailed in the release.

The police released the following statement about what happened next:

"With the assistance of the Dauphin County Sheriff’s K9 team, the building was searched and deemed safe to return to normal business. At this time, the incident appears to be connected to other nationwide 'swatting' threats. The circumstances leading to the threat and it’s origin are still being investigated."

Anyone with information about this swatting incident is asked to call Sgt. Lee Tarasi at 717-652-8265 or click here to submit a tip online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.