Koltsov, who played for the Penguins from 2002 to 2006, is believed to have leapt to his death from a balcony of a resort in Miami, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said. He was 42 years old.

ALSO SEE: Pittsburgh Penguins Mourn Loss Of Former Player Konstantin Koltsov, Dead At 42

The Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were called to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort on Collins Avenue for a person who jumped from a balcony just before 12:40 a.m. Monday, March 18, Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis “AC” Colome said.

"The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov (04/17/1981)," Colome said. "No foul play is suspected."

Koltsov, a Belarus native, had been dating Aryna Sabalenka, a pro tennis player who starred in the hit Netflix show "Break Point."

The Penguins mourned the loss of Koltsov in a statement issued Tuesday morning, March 19:

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.