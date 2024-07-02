Bryan Keller Horton Jr., a 39 convicted felon drug dealer living in Harrisburg "made a series of aggressive movements indicating that he had a gun and was going to use it," when Harrisburg Bureau of Police officers tried to arrest him on June 22, 2024.

Horton was wanted on yet another felon drug charge when the arrest attempt was made, court records show.

The DA described what happened next as follows:

"First, he made a movement with his hand towards his waist. Then he made a sudden movement towards the officers with a black object in his hand, simulating a gun. Believing that Horton had a gun, the officers opened fire, wounding him. Horton received gunshot wounds to the neck, arms, buttocks, and leg. Officers immediately rendered extraordinary aid, saving his life."

The reason the DA stated that the shooting was a suicide attempt was based on Horton's own statements to the police:

"Horton stated in the presence of medical personnel that he intentionally pretended to have a gun so that police would shoot him. He said that he did this so that he would not have to go back to jail. Horton made this statement to hospital personnel outside the presence of police."

The DA ruled the shooting as justified under Chapter 5 of the Crimes Code. Horton is in the Dauphin County Prison after being released from the hospital.

He was charged with five felon drug offenses and has been held on a federal detainer, according to the DA and court records.

His bail was set at $500,000 by Judge Dale E. Klein at his preliminary arraignment at 4:10 p.m. on June 23, according to his latest court docket and prison records. Horton's preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr. at 9 a.m. on July 11.

The DA noted the following about Horton's criminal past:

"Horton had previously served a lengthy federal sentence for cocaine distribution. The Federal Bureau of Prisons released him on August 26, 2022, and he remained under federal supervision."

