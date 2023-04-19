Steelton 21-Year-Old Kills Earth, Wind, Fire Musician In Hit-Run Rollover Crash: Police

Talia Holton, a Smith Island, MD native most recently living in Harrisburg and Steelton, was charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, receiving stolen property, accidents to attended motor vehicle, and four summary traffic offenses and arrested on Tuesday April 18th 2023, at about 10:00 p.m., the Harrisburg Police said.

The charges and arrest were made after police learned through DNA testing that she was the driver responsible for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash involving a rollover in the area of North 17th and Regina streets around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, according to multiple releases by the department and court documents.

"One vehicle was traveling north on 17th Street, while the other vehicle was traveling east on Regina Street. The collision caused the vehicle traveling north on 17th Street to be rolled onto it's side," police say.

One of the vehicle's passengers, Tyrone Thompson, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. You can read our full report about his passing here.

"All of the occupants of the vehicle traveling east on Regina Street fled from their vehicle, and the scene, prior to police arrival," police state in the release.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene, and is continues to investigate this deadly crash, even after Holton's arrest.

She's been held in the Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $200,000 in bail and her preliminary hearing in this case has been set before Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr. on May 4 at 9:15 a.m., according to the her latest court docket.

At the same time as that hearing Johnson Sr. will preside over a preliminary hearing for her drug charges relating to an incident on Jan. 13, 2023, court records show.

For that case she was changed with, manufacture, delivery, or possession With the intent to manufacture or deliver (two counts), conspiracy to manufacture, delivery, or possession With the intent to manufacture or deliver (two counts), and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and she was initially released and the case was being transferred to a lower court, but now her bail has been reset to $50,000 and the case remains at the Magisterial level, according to her court records.

Anyone with information on the deadly crash is asked to call the Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

