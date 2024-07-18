Stabbing Suspects Sought By Harrisburg Police

Patrol officers first became aware of the stabbing when they were called to "a local hospital in reference to a stabbing victim" around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

The officers arrived to learn the man had been stabbed earlier that day in the 1600 Block of Revere Street in Harrisburg.

During an investigation, the police obtained the above images from a local surveillance camera. The police believe the men pictured are responsible for the stabbing.

Anyone with information on this stabbing or these suspects is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3151, email Detective Brian Carriere at Bcarriere@harrisburgpa.gov, or click here to submit a tip online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.