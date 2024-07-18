Overcast 83°

Stabbing Suspects Sought By Harrisburg Police

Several men are wanted by police for a stabbing the day before Independence Day, Harrisburg police announced on Thursday, July 17. 

The suspected stabbers, according to police. 

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg City PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Patrol officers first became aware of the stabbing when they were called to "a local hospital in reference to a stabbing victim" around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. 

The officers arrived to learn the man had been stabbed earlier that day in the 1600 Block of Revere Street in Harrisburg. 

During an investigation, the police obtained the above images from a local surveillance camera. The police believe the men pictured are responsible for the stabbing. 

Anyone with information on this stabbing or these suspects is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3151, email Detective Brian Carriere at Bcarriere@harrisburgpa.gov, or click here to submit a tip online

