Breaking News: Injuries Reported At Fire Engine Crash In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
Sports

Former PA Resident Rob Gronkowski Announces NFL Retirement

by David Cifarelli & Cecilia Levine
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall

Gronk's professional football career will soon be coming to an end. 

The 33-year-old New England Patriots tight end and former Pennsylvania resident, whose real name is Rob Gronkowski, announced his retirement on Instagram Tuesday, June 21.

Gronk grew up in Amherst, NY but attended Woodland Hills High School in Churchill Pennsylvania for his senior year. 

He played 11 seasons in the NFL, nine of which were with the Patriots, before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. 

Gronk announced an initial retirement in March 2019 citing the pain from his injuries the toll it took on his mental health.

