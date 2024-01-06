Speed, Vehicle Restrictions Among Major Storm Alerts From PennDOT

Speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 83 - the entire length of the roadway.

Interstate 81 from Maryland to Interstate 78.

US Route 283 -the entire roadway.

US Route 15 from the Maryland state line to PA Route 581.

US Route 22 from PA Route 75 to I-83.

US Route 30 from the Franklin/Fulton County line to PA Route 23.

US Route 222 From US Route 30 to PA Route 272.

US Route 322 From I-81 to PA Route 72.

Route 581 - the entire roadway.

PennDOT has also implemented vehicle restrictions for some roads. Starting with commercial vehicles being restricted to the right lane on all of the above roadways.

The following Tier 1 vehicle restrictions went into effect on Saturday:

I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-78 East Allentown.

I-83 from the Maryland line to the end of I-83 in Harrisburg.

PA Turnpike I-76 from Exit 75: New Stanton to Exit 226: Carlisle.

During Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on the above roadways:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers, or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Enclosed are unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational travel trailers and fifth-wheel trailers.

Enclosed cargo trailers.

Open cargo trailers.

Vehicle transport trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches without available chains or Alternate Traction Devices.

Motorcycles.

For more information on safe winter travel from PennDOT click here.

