The explosion happened at the Burceton Research Center located at 649 Cochran Mill Road in Jefferson Hills around 12:48 p.m. on Friday, a CDC official told us.

The CDC shares the site with two other federal agencies, and an outside vendor was "loading hazardous waste material into a truck for disposal was injured and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance," the spokesperson said noting that, "No federal staff were involved in the incident and there was no damage to the property."

The CDC is investigating the incident and is also working with local authorities, the spokesperson told us.

The statement from the CDC spokesperson colluded as follows:

"There are no concerns regarding potential release of airborne or physical hazardous materials and there is no current risk for staff or the facility."

