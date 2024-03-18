Serious Crash: Motorcyclist Suffers 'Significant Injuries', Lower Swatara PD

The crash happened in the area of West Harrisburg Pike/PA 230 and Rosedale Avenue around 2 p.m. on March 13, Lower Swatara police explained.

Officers were soon called to the scene of "a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle with injuries," as stated in the release.

The police investigation "determined that a 2007 Toyota Camry had made an improper turn in front of a 2021 Benelli motorcycle. The motorcyclist was unable to brake or avoid the collision and struck the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured however the motorcyclist suffered significant injuries," officers said noting that, "The driver of the Toyota was cited."

The Lower Swatara Township Fire Department and Life Lion EMS provided care at the scene before the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital.

The Lower Swatara Township Police Department issued the following reminder to the public in the release about the crash:

"With the warmer weather fast approaching, more and more motorcycles will be out and about on our roadways. Please remember to be cognizant of traffic conditions and motorcycles."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.