Schuylkill County Teen Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman, State Police Say

Chad Michael Sonnon of Ashland, Schuylkill County was arrested on Nov. 2 in connection with the assault of the 20-year-old woman the previous day in Dauphin County, court records show.

He has been charged with the following according to the state police and his court docket:

Felony rape by forcible compulsion.

Felony sexual assault.

Felony aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion.

Misdemeanor indecent assault by forcible compulsion.

Misdemeanor simple assault.

His preliminary arraignment was held in Dauphin County night court before Magisterial District Judge Joseph S. Lindsey, who set his bail at $250,000. After failing to post bail, he was remanded to the Dauphin County Prison, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum at 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for a copy of the criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause. Check back here for updates.

