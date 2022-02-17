'Something Just Happened' Was Cheerleader's Final Text Before Accidental Death: Report

"Something just happened."

That was the text that New Jersey's Justine Gross sent to her roommate at Penn State, moments before she fell 11 stories down a trash chute and died, NJ Advance Media reports.

At a Pennsylvania State Police teleconference this week, the 19-year-old Summit, NJ native's death was ruled accidental, the outlet said. The conference was held to review the results of the autopsy, which showed marijuana and alcohol in Gross’ liver tissue at the time of her death, NJ.com says citing police.

Gross' parents were told they would have to pay $700 for a copy of the full report, they told the outlet.

Gross was found dead inside a trash hauler at a Pennsylvania landfill after falling down an 11-story trash chute, on Nov. 10, 2021, her mother previous told reporters.

“Why would anyone in their right mind jump into a trash chute?" her mother told the outlet. “I don’t want them to close the case. I feel worse than I did before. I have to live with their press release for the rest of my life.”

