Social Media Threats Close 2 PA School Districts

Nicole Acosta
Solanco High School in Quarryville
Solanco High School in Quarryville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Threats circulating on social media have prompted two central Pennsylvania school districts to close Friday, according to officials.

After receiving the unspecified threats, both the Susquehanna Township School District and the Solanco School District decided to implement remote instruction "out of an abundance of caution."

"In response to a social media threat, schools will be closed for in-person learning today while we investigate," according to a Friday Instagram post from the Susquehanna Township School District.

"Virtual instruction will be provided for all learners. Please check district email, voicemail, and text messages for details."

Rumors of a threat regarding Solanco High School were received on Thursday, according to an announcement on the district's website.

"There has been no threat of violence. However, out of an abundance of caution, we want to continue to thoroughly investigate it further to fully disprove it."

Local police were investigating the threats. 

It was not immediately clear whether schools will re-open on Monday, Dec. 13.

