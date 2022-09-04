Part-Time PA Teacher Sexually Abused Child, Disseminated Child Porn: Police

A part-time teacher in Central Pennsylvania has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor, police said.

Derry Township police were informed on March 28 by Milton Hershey School officials that Joshua M. Rhoads, 26, had been involved with a minor, local authorities said.

Rhoads was arrested on April 7 following an investigation on the following charges:

2 counts of Unlawful Contact With a Minor,

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse,

Sexual Abuse of Children (Dissemination of Photographs/Video/Film),

Corruption of Minors,

Institutional Sexual Assault

Indecent Assault (person less than 16 years old).

The district released a statement that said, in part:

“Milton Hershey School takes all allegations of abuse very seriously. The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. Recently, a student came forward to report alleged abuse by a part-time employee who worked at MHS during summers and breaks. MHS took immediate action to notify law enforcement, is fully cooperating with their investigation, and has terminated the employee. We are focused on providing the student with care and support.

"We hold all employees to the highest possible standards to ensure MHS is a nurturing and safe environment. Prior to employment, applicants are vetted through a rigorous process of background checks and reviews.

Over the past year, as part our proactive safety efforts, MHS worked with child protection experts... to ensure MHS continues to align with best practices that prioritize student safety and excellence in prevention, detection, and response to student abuse."

