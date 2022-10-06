PA School Janitor Uses Jets Fan Snapchat To Tell Undercover Cop He Had Sex With Child: DA

A central Pennsylvania school janitor chatted online to an undercover police officer about his sexual exploits with an 11-year-old, authorities announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Zachary Payton Hart, 19, of Lykens, shamed Jets fans by using his "onlyjets" Snapchat account to send a picture of his penis to a 13-year-old girl, on June 4, 2022, according to a criminal complaint. But he wasn't going to get away with it as her sibling was friends with a police officer, according to the criminal complaint and statement released by the Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

The police officer knew just what to do, he created and fake account pretending to be a 13-year-old child and messaged Hart, who sent him a penis picture as well. Even after seeing his genitals, the officer (posing as a 13-year-old) told him that "he would still talk to him as if he was an 8-year-old child," according to the complaint.

In addition to the nude photographs, the Williams Valley High School janitor, went on to tell the undercover officer that he previously had sex with an 11-year-old child, Chardo explains in the release.

The officer then contacted the Cybertip line, which issued a report to the National Center For Missing And Exploited Children, who then contacted local police, the affidavit details.

Detective Robert S. Ligon of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office took over the case on Sept. 22 and used PennDOT records to track down Hart, and on Wednesday, Oct. 5 Hart was taken into custody.

He's been charged with two felonies for Unlawful Contact With A Minor- Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances and Distributing Explicit Sex Material To A Minor, court records show.

He's been held in the Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $30,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum on Oct. 31 at 12:45 p.m., his docket details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.