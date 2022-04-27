PA High School Football Player Goes Missing: Police

A central Pennsylvania high school football player has been missing since Monday, authorities say.

Khalil Perry was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, and black and white Air Jordans, Susquehanna Township police say.

He is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 150lbs, according to his hudl profile.

Anyone with any information as to Perry's whereabouts is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

