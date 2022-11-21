Fight Among Students Leds To Lockdown At Dauphin County School

A Dauphin County high school was briefly placed on lockdown following a fight between students on Monday, Nov. 21, authorities say.

The lockdown at Central Dauphin East High School was lifted at 11:30 a.m., according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib.

Classes have resumed and the school operating as normal according to Leib, but "District administration notified local law enforcement who are currently at the school investigating the incident."

The number of students involved and any injuries were not released.

