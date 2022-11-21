Contact Us
Fight Among Students Leds To Lockdown At Dauphin County School

Jillian Pikora
Central Dauphin East High School.
Central Dauphin East High School. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Dauphin County high school was briefly placed on lockdown following a fight between students on Monday, Nov. 21, authorities say. 

The lockdown at Central Dauphin East High School was lifted at 11:30 a.m., according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib.

Classes have resumed and the school operating as normal according to Leib, but "District administration notified local law enforcement who are currently at the school investigating the incident."

The number of students involved and any injuries were not released. 

