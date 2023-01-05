DEVELOPING Shelter In Place, Lockdowns After Shots Fired Off Linglestown Road: Authorities

Schools are under lockdown and a neighborhood has been told to shelter in place after a shooter barricaded themselves in a home, authorities say.

A shot was fired at a home in the 4200 block of Beaufort Hunt Drive in Susquehanna Township just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, according to the police.

An emergency text was sent out about the “police incident” and told them to stay away from windows and doors, residents told Daily Voice.

Police and crisis response officers are in the area, witnesses say.

