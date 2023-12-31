You read that correctly sauerkraut ice cream is a favorite briny, salty, creamy treat people flock to central Pennsylvania to eat at the start of every New Year.

Pork and sauerkraut are New Year's staples for prosperity and good fortune for Pennsylvanian's of German ancestry. Urban Churn is known for taking this tradition to a new level by churning up sauerkraut ice cream.

The owner Adam Brackbill said he uses all-natural ingredients and traditional ice cream production techniques to make simply delicious flavor combinations, so this festive twist was a natural fit for the company.

Brackbill says its surprisingly good as the acid from the sauerkraut creates a tangy buttermilk flavor. This oddly tasty treat draws in customers from across the state and nearby states like Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey.

Since 2016, Urban Churn has been mixing and selling 50 gallons of sauerkraut ice cream for a limited time.

You can stop into to any of the three locations to give it a try while supplies last:

258 Westminster Drive, Carlisle, Pennsylvania 17109.

6391 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania 17050.

1004 North 3rd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104.

Alternatively you can inquire about having it shipped across the US, just call (717) 884-9396 or email at Contact@urbanchurn.com.

