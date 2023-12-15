For nearly two decades, the Erie News Now anchor's face was a familiar one, and her name was a household one in the city.

Her sudden death on Monday, Dec. 11 was ruled a suicide, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook tells Fox News. Matson was purportedly struck by a train in her town of residence, Fairview. While Pennsylvania State Police confirmed a suicide involving a train in the area, they declined to name the victim when Daily Voice inquired.

Social media was rife with tributes for Matson in the days that followed her death, and her newsroom ridden with grief.

Matson graduated from Mercyhurst Preparatory School and La Roche University in Pittsburgh. Her passion for TV news was discovered during an internship with KDKA in Pittsburgh, her obituary says.

She launched her career at WJET-TV before switching to Erie News Now — "her television family for nearly 20 years," her obituary reads.

"Known among her colleagues as a leader in the newsroom, Emily was an award-winning producer, reporter, and anchor for both local and international news broadcasts from the Lilly Broadcasting studios.

"She’ll be remembered professionally for her commitment to community reporting and the great joy she derived from telling stories that impacted the lives of those whose stories she told, as well as her viewers."

Matson's brother, Travis, shared a lengthy tribute for his sister, stunned by the outpouring of support from people whose lives she touched.

"We had plans," he writes. "I have your Secret Santa gifts in my closet, you have yet to reply to my last text message, and we have a Christmas Eve party at Mom and Dad’s house next week where we were JUST talking about what to get for the kiddos because every Christmas you just have to get the perfect gift...

"This was not supposed to happen, it was not planned, and you should still be here."

Matson is survived by her husband, Ryan Onderko, an Erie police sergeant; their two adult children: Emily and Kyle; parents Thomas and Patricia Matson; siblings, extended family, and a host of coworkers, friends, and viewers who will miss her dearly.

Memorial contributions can be made in Emily’s name to Lucy’s First Step, P.O. Box 9372 Erie, PA 16505, or donate online at lucysfirststep.org.

Her public visitation is being held at Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. located at 4216 Sterrettania Road in Erie, on Friday, Dec. 15 from 3 to 8 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Jude the Apostle Church located at 2801 West 6th Street in Erie at 10 a.m. the following day.

