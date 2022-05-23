Ex-Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane Sentenced To Alcoholism Treatment: Reports

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane had her day in court again, after she violated the terms of her probation two times in a row, according to multiple media outlets.

Kane, 55, of Scranton, was sentenced to two months to a year in prison including time served, and parole to a residential treatment center for alcohol use through 2025, on Monday, May, 23, according to WTRF.

She had already been charged with “general impairment DUI charges” following a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll previously said, when she violated her probation and was taken back into custody on Thursday, Apr. 28, media outlets reported at the time.

Kane served as Pennsylvania's attorney general from 2013 to 2016 until she was convicted of perjury, among other crimes, court records show.

Her next preliminary hearing for her other parole violation is scheduled for May, 26, according to court documents.

