Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: PA Teacher, Mom Killed By Neighbor In Murder-Suicide Outside Her Home: Authorities
Politics

Ex-Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane Sentenced To Alcoholism Treatment: Reports

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Kathleen Kane
Kathleen Kane Photo Credit: Wikipedia/JesseWalker

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane had her day in court again, after she violated the terms of her probation two times in a row, according to multiple media outlets.

Kane, 55, of Scranton, was sentenced to two months to a year in prison including time served, and parole to a residential treatment center for alcohol use through 2025, on Monday, May, 23, according to WTRF.

She had already been charged with “general impairment DUI charges” following a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll previously said, when she violated her probation and was taken back into custody on Thursday, Apr. 28, media outlets reported at the time.

Kane served as Pennsylvania's attorney general from 2013 to 2016 until she was convicted of perjury, among other crimes, court records show.

Her next preliminary hearing for her other parole violation is scheduled for May, 26, according to court documents. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.