Ex-Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane Back Behind Bars After Probation Violation: Report

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Kathleen Kane
Kathleen Kane Photo Credit: Wikipedia/JesseWalker

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is back behind bars after she allegedly violated the terms of her probation— again, reports PennLive

Kane, 55, of Scranton, was released on “general impairment DUI charges” following a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll.

While she was out on probation, she was taken back into custody on Thursday, Apr. 28. Details of the alleged probation violation have yet to be released.

Kane served as Pennsylvania's attorney general from 2013 to 2016 until she was convicted of perjury, among other crimes, court records show.

Click here for more from Pennlive.

