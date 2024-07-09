Police Sting Sends Sex Offender Jeffrey Pettinato To Jail

Jeffrey Pettinato, 62 entered a guilty plea before Judge Edward M. Marsico, Jr. for the following on July 1, according to the DA:

Felony trafficking in individuals.

Felony criminal attempt to commit trafficking in individuals.

Felony criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child under the age of 16.

Felony criminal solicitation to promote prostitution of a minor.

Felony criminal solicitation to promote prostitution of a minor (procuring inmate).

"Judge Marsico sentenced Pettinato to 15 to 30 years of imprisonment followed by three years of consecutive probation," as stated in the release.

US Marshals Fugitive Task Force had arrested Pettinato after he set up the meeting with the 14-year-old girl for Oct. 22 and paid her "money for her to perform sexual acts on him," the Derry Township police stated in a release on Nov. 7.

The following also happened according to the updated release from the DA in July:

Pettinato repeatedly offered the 'child' $50 to $100 for oral intercourse and 'hand jobs,' requested sex, discussed sexual topics, and requested nudes of the 'child.' He also sent images of himself masturbating."

The girl was no child at all, but really an undercover police officer, the police explained in the initial release.

He was arrested around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2023, according to the police.

Pettinato previously served 197 Days days in jail after pleading guilty to one felon charge of promoting the prostitution of a minor - in his owned or controlled home following an incident in 2020, according to a previous court docket. He is also a registered sex offender due to this offense, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Megan's Law Registry.

