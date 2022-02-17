Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Woman Shot Near Playground In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
The playground at Hall Manor Place in Harrisburg.
The playground at Hall Manor Place in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A woman was shot near a playground in central Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Harrisburg police were called to a report of shots fired in the area of 26 row Hall Manor on Feb. 17 around 2 p.m., according to a release by the police.

Upon arrival officers found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound, police say.

The woman was “immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, and is expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries,” as stated in the release.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

