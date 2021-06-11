Woman Shot In Harrisburg, Say Police

A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Harrisburg on Wednesday night, say area police.

Harrisburg police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Swatara Street and Allison Hill neighborhood around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Upon arrival officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital.

Her current status is unknown and her identity has not been made public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

