Dauphin Daily Voice
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Woman Shot In Harrisburg, Say Police

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
1400 block of Swatara Street at the intersection of South 14th Street in Harrisburg.
1400 block of Swatara Street at the intersection of South 14th Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Harrisburg on Wednesday night, say area police.

Harrisburg police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Swatara Street and Allison Hill neighborhood around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Upon arrival officers found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital.

Her current status is unknown and her identity has not been made public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

