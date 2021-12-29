Woman Found Dead Inside Harrisburg Home, Police Say

A woman was found dead inside a Harrisburg home Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Boas Street around 9 p.m. on a report of a domestic incident involving a gun, Harrisburg police said.

Once inside, they found the woman's body with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have a person of interest in custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

