Woman Found Dead In Harrisburg: Police

A woman was found dead Tuesday in Harrisburg, authorities said.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to South 10th and Mulberry Streets on a report of a dead woman, Harrisburg police said in a Wednesday release.

The unidentified woman was believed to have been shot to death, according to police.

She apparently had been living in a homeless camp in the area, PennLive reports.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website. A Crime Stopper reward may be eligible for information pertaining to this incident.

