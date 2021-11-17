Vulgar PA Stalker Who Called Victims 50X Per Day For Months Gets Prison Time

A stalker who repeated called people threatening to rape and murder them and their children has been sentenced, according to a release by the Dauphin County coroner's office.

Christopher Kling, 48, was sentenced to a term of 3 to 15 years in a state correctional institution by Judge Scott Arthur Evans on Nov. 12, according to the release.

O’Connor was charged with stalking, harassment, terroristic threats, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy for repeatedly calling and texting three victims over a three-year period, according to the release.

The victims reported to police that they received 25 to 50 calls or texts a day over the course of three years, the DA release states.

One of the victims worked with the defendant’s co-conspirator, Troy Sassaman-- who had recruited his friend, Kling, to make the obscene phone calls to the victims, according to the release.

Sassaman committed suicide shortly after he and Kling were charged, according to the release.

Kling pleaded guilty to all of the charges and requested that the Court give him a lengthy period of probation, but with this sentencing it is clear the judge disagreed.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before—both in my time on the bench—but even before that. This was like a twisted horror movie and this was a real-life villain,” Judge Evans said, according to the release.

As a condition of his sentence, Kling is to have no contact with the victims and must undergo a psychological evaluation, according to the DA.

