Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Video Shows Major Police Response To Harrisburg Hostage Situation, Suspect Surrenders

Daily Voice
1200 block of Market Street in Harrisburg.
1200 block of Market Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An allegedly armed subject who fled a domestic violence incident and abandoned children inside of a Harrisburg home on Monday has surrendered to police, authorities said Tuesday.

Local resident Matt Moyer streamed from the scene live on Facebook around 9:30 a.m., calling the incident a hostage situation.

Initial reports given to police said that the suspect had held the children at gunpoint and was armed with a handgun, according to police.

The suspect had already fled the scene on the 1200 block of Market Street on Monday when patrol units arrived, Harrisburg police said.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team was called to help insure the children were safe.

The unidentified suspect has turned themselves in to authorities and is facing domestic violence related charges, according to police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.