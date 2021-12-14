Video Shows Major Police Response To Harrisburg Hostage Situation, Suspect Surrenders

An allegedly armed subject who fled a domestic violence incident and abandoned children inside of a Harrisburg home on Monday has surrendered to police, authorities said Tuesday.

Local resident Matt Moyer streamed from the scene live on Facebook around 9:30 a.m., calling the incident a hostage situation.

Initial reports given to police said that the suspect had held the children at gunpoint and was armed with a handgun, according to police.

The suspect had already fled the scene on the 1200 block of Market Street on Monday when patrol units arrived, Harrisburg police said.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team was called to help insure the children were safe.

The unidentified suspect has turned themselves in to authorities and is facing domestic violence related charges, according to police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.