U.S. Marshals Capture Dauphin Attacker Who Left Stabbing Victim With Broken Arm: Police

A Dauphin County man wanted in a recent stabbing was arrested by U.S, Marshals on Friday, authorities said.

Lower Paxton Township police responded to an assault in the 600 block of Willow Spring Road on Thursday, local police said.

There, they found the victim who had been stabbed and was suffering a broken arm, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Meanwhile, Daniel Snyder, 35, was charged with two class two felonies for aggravated with assault attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested on Friday with the help of the US Marshall Fugitive Task force.

Snyder was arraigned and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $500,000 bail.

