Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

U.S. Marshals Capture Dauphin Attacker Who Left Stabbing Victim With Broken Arm: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Daniel J. Snyder.
Daniel J. Snyder. Photo Credit: Lower Paxton Township Police Department

A Dauphin County man wanted in a recent stabbing was arrested by U.S, Marshals on Friday, authorities said.

Lower Paxton Township police responded to an assault in the 600 block of Willow Spring Road on Thursday, local police said.

There, they found the victim who had been stabbed and was suffering a broken arm, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Meanwhile, Daniel Snyder, 35, was charged with two class two felonies for aggravated with assault attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested on Friday with the help of the US Marshall Fugitive Task force.

Snyder was arraigned and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $500,000 bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.