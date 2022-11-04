Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Two Multi-Vehicle Crashes Close All Lanes On I-81 Along Bridge In Central PA [DEVELOPING]

Jillian Pikora
The scene of the crash and the traffic backup on I-81.
The scene of the crash and the traffic backup on I-81. Photo Credit: PennDOT

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 has closed all the lanes along a portion of the highway on Monday, Apr. 11, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.

The crash involves a box truck on a bridge in the southbound lanes at Exit 65 - US 11/US 15, although both directions of traffic have been halted around 9:30 a.m., according to PennDOT.

Traffic has been redirected at Exit 66 and the public has been urged to avoid the area.

A second accident has supposedly happened in the same stretch of road, although details are not immediately available.

The number of persons and vehicles involved is unknown.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

