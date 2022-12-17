Two Children, Adult Dead In Brighton Heights House Fire

Two children and one adult were killed in a Pittsburgh area house fire that left 10 others displaced overnight.

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. on the 3400 block of McClure Avenue and quickly grew to three alarms Saturday, Dec. 17, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said.

A woman was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, and another woman and eight children were safely evacuated from the home.

As firefighters were fighting the flames, three people were still unaccounted for. The bodies of two children and one young adult were later recovered from inside the home. The American Red Cross was assisting the family.

A firefighter from 32 Truck was taken to the hospital by medics to be treated for a cut to his ar.

The Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

