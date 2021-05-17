Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Swatara Twp. Police Ask For Public's Help Investigating Shots Fired Near Church

Jillian Pikora
St. Catherine Loubre in Swatara Township, Pennsylvania.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

Shoots were fired near a church in Swatara Township on Friday, according to area police.

Police were called to a report of shots fired near St. Catherine Loubre Church on Francis L. Cadden Parkway near Rutherford Street around 8 a.m.

No witnesses have come forward and no victims have been identified.

Swatara Township Police are requesting the public's assistance with obtaining information on this incident.

If you were in this area at the time of the reported shots fired and observed anything suspicious please contact an Officer at 717-564-2550 or Detective Gartland through email at rgartland@swatarapolice.org.

