Standoff Caused By Social Media Post In Lower Paxton Township: Police

A Lower Paxton Township resident has been arrested following a standoff on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities say.

A resident had called 911 after a threat posted on social media was causing concern, according to a release around 6 p.m. by the Lower Paxton Township police.

When they arrived at the home in the 2400 block of Kensington Way around 9:30 a.m. and approached the front door, an officer heard "what sounded like a gunshot inside the home," as stated in the police release.

Officers surrounded the home and made contact with the only person inside. Nearly two hours later, they came out and were taken into custody, according to the release.

The resident has been held in the Dauphin County Judicial Center as they await a preliminary arraignment.

The identity of the resident and the charges they are facing were not released.

