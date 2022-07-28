Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: 'Brilliant' International Pianist, Music Director Killed Crash on I-81
Police & Fire

Serious Motorcycle Crash At I-81/I-83 Split Halts Traffic For Miles: PennDOT

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The traffic delays due to the crash
The traffic delays due to the crash Photo Credit: PennDOT

A crash involving a motorcycle at the Interstate 81 and 83 split is causing miles of delays, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. 

The crash happened along I-83 northbound at Exit: I-81 SOUTH / US 322 WEST - CARLISLE / LEWISTOWN { # 51A } just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to PennDOT. 

Initial reports and police scanners say the rider suffered head trauma, but Daily Voice has been unable to independently confirm this.

The number of vehicles involved is also unclear, but no coroner has been called to the scene as of 4:30 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers. 

Follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.