Serious Motorcycle Crash At I-81/I-83 Split Halts Traffic For Miles: PennDOT

A crash involving a motorcycle at the Interstate 81 and 83 split is causing miles of delays, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.

The crash happened along I-83 northbound at Exit: I-81 SOUTH / US 322 WEST - CARLISLE / LEWISTOWN { # 51A } just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to PennDOT.

Initial reports and police scanners say the rider suffered head trauma, but Daily Voice has been unable to independently confirm this.

The number of vehicles involved is also unclear, but no coroner has been called to the scene as of 4:30 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

