SEEN HIM? State Police Seek Armed Man Who Stole, Crashed School Bus In Dauphin County

Pennsylvania State Police were looking for a man who they said was armed when he led them on a high-speed chase in Dauphin County and then crashed a stolen school bus.

Police were called to the 200 block of East Market Street in Williamstown for a report of a man, later identified as Gregory Daniels, breaking into a vacant property in a stolen vehicle around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, State Police said.

Once located by police, Daniels fled, leading a high-speed pursuit.

The chase came to an end at Weiser State Forest, where Daniels left his vehicle and ran into the woods, police said.

A handgun was found in the area, for which Daniels did not legally possess, authorities said.

Daniels allegedly stole a school bus from Williams Valley School around 12:10 a.m. the following day.

While driving through Williamstown in the bus, he intentionally hit an occupied vehicle head-on and then rear-ended another vehicle, authorities said.

Once again, he took off.

The bus was found abandoned at 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lukes Trail and Lykens Road in Jefferson Township, say police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Daniels.

Gregory Daniels is considered armed and dangerous, you are asked not to interact with him if you see him, instead call PSP at 717-362-8700.

