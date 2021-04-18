Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice
SEEN HER? Police In Dauphin Seek Teen Runaway

Cecilia Levine
Alexis Borrero
Alexis Borrero Photo Credit: Susquehanna Township police

Authorities in Dauphin County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen girl.

Alexis Borrero was last seen Saturday in Susquehanna Township.

She is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, and usually wears Crocs, ripped jeans or Adidas sweat pants.

Alexis left notes with her intention of "running away" and could be in the company of a male friend known only as "Dom". 

If seen please contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265 or Dauphin County Emergency Management Agency at 717-558-6900.

