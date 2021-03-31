SEEN HER? Harrisburg Police Search For Woman Missing Since Monday

Police in Harrisburg are looking for a woman that has been missing since Monday.

A missing persons report was filed on Tuesday for Sandra Cook, 43, police said.

She was last seen in the Downtown area of Harrisburg on Monday evening, and has not been seen or heard from by friends and family since.

Cook is described as a white female, approximately 5'3" with brown hair and brown eyes. She also uses the name "Sasha."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.