Registered PA Sex Offender, Dive Coach Busted After Looking At Child Porn At Work: Reports

A registered sex offender and former Pennsylvania high school dive coach faces new sex crime charges after police in Dauphin County arrested him for looking at child pornography on a work computer, authorities said.

Patrick Eugene Fatta pleaded guilty to felony child pornography and misdemeanor indecent assault on a child in Lancaster County in 2015, according to public court records.

The former Hempfield and Manheim Township dive coach never faced any jail time for the crimes, and was released on parole in 2017, according to PennLive.

Then, on Dec. 6, police executed a search warrant at a Swatara Township hardware store after child pornography tracked to it, PennLive says. The owner of the store told police he believed Fatta was the one to blame, as about a year ago, he caught him looking at a photo of a scantily glad girl approximately 5 or 7 years old, the outlet says citing an affidavit.

When authorities went to search the store computer, it was missing, PennLives says. Police eventually found the computer at Fatta's Harrisburg apartment, where he was arrested.

Fatta is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law sex offender registration website.

He was newly arraigned on charges of possession of child pornography and theft of the office computer, public records show. He was remanded to the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

