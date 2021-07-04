Police Identify Man Fatally Shot In Harrisburg

Police have identified a man killed in a shooting in Harrisburg on Tuesday night, according to CBS21.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Vernon Street around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Emergency Dispatch Services said.

Police have found Laroyce Reed, 47, of Harrisburg with a gun shot wound.

Reed was treated by EMS but he died of his injuries at the scene.

Police remained on the scene conducting an investigation for several hours, according to dispatch.

The Dauphin County District Attorney's office has confirmed the death, says ABC27.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 717-558-6900 or call Detective Richard Iachini at 717-255-3118.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.