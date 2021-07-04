Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

Police Identify Man Fatally Shot In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
1400 block of Vernon Street in Harrisburg, Pa.
1400 block of Vernon Street in Harrisburg, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police have identified a man killed in a shooting in Harrisburg on Tuesday night, according to CBS21.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Vernon Street around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Emergency Dispatch Services said.

Police have found Laroyce Reed, 47, of Harrisburg with a gun shot wound.

Reed was treated by EMS but he died of his injuries at the scene.

Police remained on the scene conducting an investigation for several hours, according to dispatch.

The Dauphin County District Attorney's office has confirmed the death, says ABC27.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 717-558-6900 or call Detective Richard Iachini at 717-255-3118.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.