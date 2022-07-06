Pedestrian Seriously Hurt In LanCo Hit-Run, Fleeing Harrisburg Driver Caught DUI: Police

A Harrisburg man who was arrested for driving under the influence is believed to have been the driver responsible for seriously injuring a pedestrian shortly beforehand, police say.

Kyle Carter 31, of Ephrata, was struck by a black 2006 Volkswagen Touareg in the right westbound lane while walking out of the Motel 6 parking lot at 2129 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County at approximately 10:41 p.m. on June 6, according to a release by the East Lampeter Township police department.

Carter suffered "a severe injury to his left leg" and was taken by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital, police say.

The driver was later identified as Lareese Dequan Howze, 25, of Harrisburg— who was later that same evening under "suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance," as stated on the release.

These incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township police department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.