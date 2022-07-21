Contact Us
Passenger Killed In Central PA Hit-Run Rollover Crash: Police

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
The interection of North 17th and Regina streets in Harrisburg.
The interection of North 17th and Regina streets in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A passenger died in a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash involving a rollover on Thursday, July 21, authorities say.

Harrisburg police were called to the crash in the area of North 17th and Regna streets at about 2:30 a.m., according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, police found two vehicles had collided at the intersection. 

"The initial investigation indicates that the one vehicle was traveling north on 17th Street, while the other vehicle was traveling east on Regina Street. The collision caused the vehicle traveling north on 17th Street to be rolled onto it's side," police say.

One of the vehicle's passengers of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the release. 

"All of the occupants of the vehicle traveling east on Regina Street fled from their vehicle, and the scene, prior to police arrival," police state in the release. 

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene, and is currently investigating this deadly crash. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900. 

