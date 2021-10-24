Contact Us
date 2021-10-24
Police & Fire

PA Woman Killed After Becoming Pinned Between Her Own Jeep, House

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler Photo Credit: Pixabay user miroslawdurma

A 44-year-old woman died after she became pinned between her own Jeep and house in Central Pennsylvania, officials said. 

The victim and two men were using the Wrangler to remove a large shrub from the front of her home on the 300 block of Hamilton Street Friday, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said.

One of the men tried to put the vehicle in “park" but put in it "reverse" instead, Chardo said.

The man stepped out while the automatic vehicle was still running, and it began rolling backwards.

The man rushed over to try to stop the Jeep but he tripped on the curb and fell. He reached into the vehicle with his hand to push the brake but instead hit the accelerator, sending the Jeep backward and pinning the woman, Chardo said.

That's when the other man jumped into the vehicle and pulled it forward to free the victim, who was later pronounced dead.

Chardo said the incident was "clearly accidental" in nature.

