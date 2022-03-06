Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Police & Fire

PA Purse Snatcher Caught On Camera Wanted By Police

Jillian Pikora
The purse snatcher caught in the act.
The purse snatcher caught in the act. Photo Credit: Susquehanna Township police department

A purser snatcher who was caught in the act on a surveillance camera is wanted by police in central Pennsylvania.

The man pictured stole the purse (also pictured) from a woman in the 2200 block of Paxton Church Road in Harrisburg around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, according to a release by the Susquehanna Township police department. 

It was a classic snatch and grab⁠— the man "grabbed the purse and ran away," police say. 

Anyone who knows the identity of the man or has any information for the police is asked to call Detective Meier at 717-909-9246 or email them at smeier@susquehannatwp.com.

