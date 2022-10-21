PA Gangsters Found Guilty In 2017 Double Kidnapping Homicide: AG

A pair of gang members were found guilty in a 2017 double kidnapping and beating death of two Pennsylvania men, the state attorney general said.

A Somerset County jury returned guilty verdicts against Samson Washington and Marekus Benson, members of the East Main Money Gang (EMMG), State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday, Oct. 21.

Washington and Benson tracked down Damien Staniszewski and James Smith in March 2017, after they stole drugs and cash from an EMMG house, Shapiro said.

Washington and Benson then kidnapped the two young men, tied them up, and assaulted them, before killing them both. The victims’ remains were found in September 2017, revealing the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the head and blunt force trauma.

“Drug trafficking is an inherently dangerous enterprise,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “The defendants in this case kidnapped, assaulted, and eventually killed their victims in order to continue to operate and profit from their drug operation. Today’s guilty verdict holds these individuals accountable for their crimes and brings justice to the Staniszewski and Smith families.”

Washington was found guilty of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, persons not to possess firearms, and unlawful restraint. Benson was found guilty of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, persons not to possess firearms, and unlawful restraint.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry and Deputy Attorney General Kara Rice.

