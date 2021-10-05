Motorcyclist Killed In Crash, Say Harrisburg Police

A motorcyclist was found dead at the scene of a crash in Harrisburg on Sunday, according to police.

Harrisburg police were called to the intersection of North Front and State streets around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries.

Upon arrival officers found the motorcycle involved in the accident and located the driver--who was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver's identity has not been made public.

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900, and ask to speak to a member of the Traffic Safety Unit.

