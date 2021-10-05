Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash, Say Harrisburg Police

Jillian Pikora
The intersection of North Front and State streets in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The intersection of North Front and State streets in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist was found dead at the scene of a crash in Harrisburg on Sunday, according to police.

Harrisburg police were called to the intersection of North Front and State streets around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries.

Upon arrival officers found the motorcycle involved in the accident and located the driver--who was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver's identity has not been made public.

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900, and ask to speak to a member of the Traffic Safety Unit.

