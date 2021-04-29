Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Deer In Dauphin County

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a deer in Swatara, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Boulevard at 10:26 p.m. on April 27, police said.

Steven Pacini, 63 of Chambersburg, was taken to a Milton S. Hershey Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

There is no word on the status of the deer.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police at 717-564-2550.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.