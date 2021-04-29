Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice
Dauphin Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Deer In Dauphin County

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Steven Pacini
Steven Pacini Photo Credit: Steven Pacini Linkedin

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a deer in Swatara, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Boulevard at 10:26 p.m. on April 27, police said.

Steven Pacini, 63 of Chambersburg, was taken to a Milton S. Hershey Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

There is no word on the status of the deer.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police at 717-564-2550.

Dauphin Daily Voice

