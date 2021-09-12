Mom Of 4 Died Shielding Her Son From Drive-By Shooter, Suspect Arrested Months Later: Police

Nearly six months after Erin Noelle Walsh LaPean, 27, of Harrisburg, was shot dead on her front porch while shielding her son, police have arrested the man they believe pulled the trigger.

Raymeir Jyalel Haynes, 30, of Harrisburg, was arrested on warrant in connection with the shooting on Monday, Dec. 6, according to the Harrisburg bureau of police.

Haynes is accused of shooting Walsh LaPean from a white Kia Optima while she was with her 6-year-old son in the 1400 block of Berryhill Road on June 28 around 7 p.m, according to area police.

Walsh LaPean died from her injuries at a local hospital, according to police at the time.

Walsh LaPean’s 6-year-old son Clifford was shot in the legs and even with physical therapy he still walks with a limp, according to social media posts by his father Richard LaPean.

Several years before her tragic death, Walsh LaPean asked her friends on Facebook what they would remember about her if she died tomorrow and they said “Your giggles n heart.”

This is a heart she can no longer share with anyone, including her four young children and husband Richard LaPean.

Her husband launched an unsuccessful fundraising campaign in an attempt to move out of the neighborhood due to this been one a many shootings in the area.

“My name is Rick father of 4 boys on June 28th my wife and 6 yr old son were shot wife died since then memorial day they shot up my block for a second time my family were (innocent) bystanders on (their) porch I need 10,000 to move please help before I have to bury my kids too,” LaPean wrote on the Facebook fundraiser.

She enjoyed video games and spending time with her family and neighbors, according to her obituary and social media.

She is survived by her parents; Michael Walsh and Toni Russo; her husband and best friend Richard LaPean; their four sons, Clifford, 6, Jacob, 5, Christopher, 3, Jaden, 18 months old; two siblings, Mike and Anna Walsh; extended family, friends and neighbors, according to her obituary.

Her funeral services were held at Hooper Memorial Home, Inc. on Tuesday, July 13, at 11:00 a.m., as stated on her obituary.

Haynes has been charged with the following, according to her court docket:

F1 Criminal Homicide

F1 Conspiracy - Criminal

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference (2 Counts)

F1 Possession Of Firearm Prohibited

F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried without License

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

F1 Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide

Haynes has a length criminal record but the most serious charge was in 2008 when he committed armed robbery as a juvenile, additional information on that case is unavailable.

He has been denied bail as he poses a “Threat to Society,” according to his most recent docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr. on Dec. 23 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

