Mom Handcuffed, Stabbed Dead By Estranged Husband In Pittsburgh: Report

A 50-year-old Pittsburgh man wanted for handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife to death before sending a photo of her body to a friend was arrested in West Virginia earlier this week, according to authorities and a report by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

William L. Fitzgerald was captured on Interstate 79 near Morgantown, West Virginia on Monday, Jan. 9 in connection with the slaying of Tarae Washington, 47, Pittsburgh police said.

Washington was found handcuffed with stab wounds in her blood-covered Arlington home on Jan. 5, where Fitzgerald snapped a photo and sent it to a friend saying "this what y’all got her," the Post Gazette said.

The couple was apparently in the final stages of a divorce and, while Fitzgerald wanted to reconcile, Washington did not, the outlet said citing police papers.

Washington's children who identified themselves as Mirayah and Meleke King launched a GoFundMe page for their family that had raised $10,000 as of Friday, Jan. 13.

"Our mom always had a smile on her face. She loved to dance, play bingo, craft and spend time with those she loved," they wrote. A fashionista, she enjoyed expressing herself through her stylish clothes.

"But what spoke loudest to those who knew her was her enormous heart. She tried to help whenever she could and wanted to lift up anyone who has feeling down."

