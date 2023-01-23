Missing Girl Believed To Be In 'Harrisburg Area,' Police Say

A 16-year-old from Penbrook is missing, authorities say.

Katera Geyer is described as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5'4" and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

"It is believed she is still in the Harrisburg area and is likely staying with an unknown friend or acquaintance," area police say.

Additional information about this incident was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penbrook Police Department at (717) 558-6900. Please reference incident number PEN2023-00167.

