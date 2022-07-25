Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Man Shot In Head During Assault In Harrisburg: Police

Jillian Pikora
The intersection of North 16th and Carnation streets in Harrisburg where the man was found shot.
The intersection of North 16th and Carnation streets in Harrisburg where the man was found shot. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was shot in the head in broad daylight on Sunday, July 24, police say. 

The Harrisburg Police were called to a report of shots fired in the area of North 16th and Carnation streets around noon. 

Upon arrival, officers found a man had been assaulted and shot at, according to a release by the department. 

He had suffered "a graze wound to the back of his head," police say. 

He was taken to a local hospital "and is expected to fully recover," as stated in the release. 

Police believe the injured man and suspect knew each other and this was an isolated incident. 

 Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. 

